Keeping the Christmas spirit in New York amid a pandemic

Carlo Allegri, Reuters

A man points at a taxi cab adorned with Christmas lights and called a "Christmas Cab" that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S, on Friday. Several traditional Yuletide events in New York have been cancelled as the US records 13,978,171 COVID-19 cases, with 274, 077 deaths, according to the World Health Organization COVID-19 tracker.