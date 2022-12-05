The fastest St Nicholas

MULTIMEDIA

The fastest Santa at 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run

Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, Sunday to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. The run, traditionally held on the second advent Sunday, takes place in full presence after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.