The fastest St Nicholas

MULTIMEDIA
The fastest Santa at 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run
Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 05 2022 09:46 AM
Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, Sunday to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. The run, traditionally held on the second advent Sunday, takes place in full presence after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
