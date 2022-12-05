MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating Christmas in Lebanon
Wael Hamzeh, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 05 2022 10:22 PM
People view seasonal illuminations on display to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and the New Year holidays at Beirut Souks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday. Despite the Christian population of only around 30% in the largely Muslim nation, Christmas is celebrated in Lebanon specially in commercial and tourist areas with western-style displays.
