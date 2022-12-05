MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Christmas in Lebanon

Wael Hamzeh, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People view seasonal illuminations on display to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and the New Year holidays at Beirut Souks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday. Despite the Christian population of only around 30% in the largely Muslim nation, Christmas is celebrated in Lebanon specially in commercial and tourist areas with western-style displays.