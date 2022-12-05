Home  >  Overseas

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

A day after Mt. Semaru eruption

People walk past houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Monday. Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Dec. 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side, while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly a year after its last major eruption killed dozens. 

