A day after Mt. Semaru eruption Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Dec 05 2022 04:08 PM People walk past houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Monday. Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Dec. 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side, while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly a year after its last major eruption killed dozens. Indonesia villagers race to escape eruption as sky turns black Read More: Mt. Semaru Indonesia Lumajang