MULTIMEDIA

A day after Mt. Semaru eruption

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People walk past houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Monday. Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Dec. 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side, while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly a year after its last major eruption killed dozens.