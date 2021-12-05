Search and rescue after Mt Semeru eruption

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA At least 1 killed, dozens injured as search and rescue continue in Mt Semeru Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Dec 05 2021 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Villagers and rescuers inspect an area covered with volcanic ashes at Sumber Wuluh village, in Lumajang, Indonesia on Sunday, in an attempt to find survivors or bodies after the Semeru volcano eruption. At least one person was reported killed, dozens left with burns and thousands forced to flee their homes as cold lava and thick volcanic ash covered communities near Mt Semeru after its eruption on Saturday afternoon. Thousands flee, as Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupts Read More: Mt Semeru Java Indonesia Lumajan Sumber Wulu Village volcanic eruption volcano eruption Semeru volcano /entertainment/12/05/21/easy-on-me-ni-adele-inawit-nila-regine-zsa-zsa-nina/overseas/12/05/21/biden-putin-talks-set-for-tuesday-amid-ukraine-tension/business/12/05/21/metaverse-hype-fuels-booming-digital-property-market/entertainment/12/05/21/awra-pinasilip-ang-bagong-bahay-sa-vlog-ni-karen-davila/overseas/12/05/21/deaths-reported-after-indonesian-volcano-eruption