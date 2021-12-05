Search and rescue after Mt Semeru eruption

MULTIMEDIA

At least 1 killed, dozens injured as search and rescue continue in Mt Semeru

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Villagers and rescuers inspect an area covered with volcanic ashes at Sumber Wuluh village, in Lumajang, Indonesia on Sunday, in an attempt to find survivors or bodies after the Semeru volcano eruption. At least one person was reported killed, dozens left with burns and thousands forced to flee their homes as cold lava and thick volcanic ash covered communities near Mt Semeru after its eruption on Saturday afternoon.