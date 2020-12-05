MULTIMEDIA

Underground gas leak kills at least 18 in China

Rescuers adjust an emergency generator at the Diaoshuidong coal mine in southwestern China's Chongqing on Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak at the facility left at least 18 dead, with rescue efforts under way to reach five others still trapped underground. This comes after 16 deaths were reported late September after high levels of carbon monoxide trapped miners at the Songzao coal mine in Chongqing.