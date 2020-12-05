MULTIMEDIA

Holding mother

Pascal Rossignol, Reuters

Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their mother Colette, 97 years old, behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of contamination or transmission of COVID-19, installed in the refectory of the Residence du Carre d'Or retirement home at Jeumont Hospital in France on Friday. France Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the country will ensure free COVID-19 vaccinations for all who are in its social security system and has earmarked some 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) of next year’s social security budget to cover the cost.