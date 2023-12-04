MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis consoles Marawi blast victims

Claudio Peri, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis (on screen) leads his Angelus prayer from Casa Santa Marta, Vatican City, on Sunday. The 86-year-old pontiff was unable to deliver the prayer in person from the usual window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter's Square as he recovers from pulmonary inflammation. Pope Francis said he was praying for the four victims and 42 injured in a blast at a Mass at a Philippines university suspected to have been carried out by Islamist militants.

'I wish to assure my prayers for the victims of the attack that took place this morning in the Philippines, where a bomb exploded during Mass. I am close to the families, to the people of Mindanao, who have already suffered so much', Francis said at the weekly Angelus prayer, in an appeal read in his place by Msgr. Paolo Braida.

