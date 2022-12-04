Home  >  Overseas

Mt. Semeru eruption triggers evacuation

Indonesia Geology Agency/AFP/ Handout

Posted at Dec 04 2022 05:59 PM

Mt. Semeru erupts anew

This handout photo taken and released from the Indonesia Geology Agency on Sunday shows the Glada Perak bridge hit by hot smoke and ashes from the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Lumajang, Indonesia. Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) placed the area on its highest alert forcing residents on nearby villages to evacuate after Mt Seamer spewed hot ash clouds on Sunday morning.

 

