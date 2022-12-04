Mt. Semeru erupts anew

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Mt. Semeru eruption triggers evacuation Indonesia Geology Agency/AFP/ Handout Posted at Dec 04 2022 05:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This handout photo taken and released from the Indonesia Geology Agency on Sunday shows the Glada Perak bridge hit by hot smoke and ashes from the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Lumajang, Indonesia. Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) placed the area on its highest alert forcing residents on nearby villages to evacuate after Mt Seamer spewed hot ash clouds on Sunday morning. Indonesia's Mount Semeru alert status raised to highest level after eruption Read More: Mt. Semeru Glada Perak Lumajan Indonesia /video/life/12/04/22/lalaking-putol-ang-katawan-bihasa-sa-skateboarding/sports/12/04/22/uaap-dlsu-women-outlast-ust-to-punch-finals-ticket/sports/12/04/22/foreign-teams-in-town-for-world-beach-pro-tour/sports/12/04/22/fina-withdraws-recognition-of-psi-board/sports/12/04/22/pba-3x3-cavitex-beats-platinum-for-leg-5-title