Readying Poinsettias for Christmas

Christmas flowers set for wholesale as Yuletide nears

Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters

Nursery operative Rita Sturmane sleeves some of the six hectares of Poinsettia traditional Christmas red flowers that have been grown for six months before selling them wholesale at the Uniplumo Wyestown nursery in Dublin, Ireland on Friday. Especially popular during Christmas, the plant’s star-shaped leaf pattern is said to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem while its color represents the blood of Jesus Christ shed during crucifixion.