Relentless 2020, elsewhere in the world

A man holds an umbrella as he examines an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia on Thursday. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain erupted early Tuesday as Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes in the country after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.