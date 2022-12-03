Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Cannabis expo in Thailand Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 03 2022 09:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look at a stall displaying cannabis-infused non-alcoholic sodas and other cannabis related products during the Asia International Hemp Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. The expo is the first international event in Thailand aimed at providing information, awareness and better sustainable solutions for the future of hemp in the country, after becoming the first in Southeast Asia to legalize cannabis. Thailand further decriminalizes non-recreational cannabis use Read More: cannabis hemp marijuana expo Bangkok Thailand Bangkok Thailand Hemp Expo Asia International Hemp Expo 2022 /overseas/12/03/22/biden-prince-william-meet-in-chilly-boston/news/12/03/22/matinding-trapiko-naranasan-sa-inaayos-na-daan-sa-c5-ortigas-flyover/entertainment/12/03/22/coleen-garcia-challenged-in-first-suspense-thriller/overseas/12/03/22/pope-to-visit-dr-congo-s-sudan-in-early-2023/news/12/03/22/over-1000-bags-of-smuggled-white-onion-seized-in-manila