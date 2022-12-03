Home  >  Overseas

Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

Cannabis expo in Thailand

People look at a stall displaying cannabis-infused non-alcoholic sodas and other cannabis related products during the Asia International Hemp Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. The expo is the first international event in Thailand aimed at providing information, awareness and better sustainable solutions for the future of hemp in the country, after becoming the first in Southeast Asia to legalize cannabis.

