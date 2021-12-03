You don't need permission to share

MULTIMEDIA

Korean festival gives kimchi to the needy

Anthony Wallace, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Participants prepare kimchi, a traditional Korean dish of spicy fermented cabbage and radish, during a kimchi making festival at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul on Thursday, before it is distributed among the less privileged from the local neighborhood. The annual tradition was not held in the past year because of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read More: Morea kimchi buddhist festival coronavirus COVID19