Santa goes underwater

A girl wearing a face mask looks at a diver dressed as Santa Claus performing during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. South Korea announced that starting Monday, people visiting restaurants and cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.