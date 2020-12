MULTIMEDIA

Marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arif Ali, AFP

Technicians work on artificial limbs at a workshop in a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Thursday. Marked every December 3, this year’s IDPD aims to highlight and strengthen disability-inclusive development and disability-inclusive response to COVID-19.