Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin passes away

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast for the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday. Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died on November 30 at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests.