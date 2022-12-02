A renewed call to eliminate AIDS on World Aids Day

MULTIMEDIA

A worldwide call to eliminate AIDS on World Aids Day

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red as part of a campaign to raise awareness during the World AIDS Day at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Celebrated every 1st of December since 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on governments and individuals this year to recognize and address the disparities that are slowing down efforts to eliminate AIDS worldwide.