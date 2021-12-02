Pope Francis off to Cyprus, Greece

MULTIMEDIA
Pope Francis sets off for Cyprus, Greece in landmark trip
Vatican Media via AFP
Posted at Dec 02 2021 09:32 PM
Pope Francis shakes hands with a crew member before boarding a plane of new Italian airline company ITA Airways on Tuesday at Rome's Fiumicino airport, setting off for a 3-day visit to Cyprus, before traveling on December 4 to Greece where he will stay until December 6. Pope Francis will arrive on the divided island of Cyprus on December 2 as part of a landmark trip to push two of his priorities: the plight of migrants and inter-confessional dialogue.
- /news/multimedia/slideshow/12/02/21/the-day-in-photos-december-2-2021
- /news/12/02/21/testing-quarantine-protocols-issued-vs-omicron-threat
- /news/12/02/21/over-1m-more-pfizer-biontech-vaccines-arrive-in-ph
- /entertainment/12/02/21/watch-donny-belle-in-love-is-color-blind-trailer
- /news/12/02/21/duterte-says-ntf-elcac-budget-cut-to-push-his-senate-run