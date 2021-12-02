Pope Francis off to Cyprus, Greece

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis sets off for Cyprus, Greece in landmark trip

Vatican Media via AFP

Pope Francis shakes hands with a crew member before boarding a plane of new Italian airline company ITA Airways on Tuesday at Rome's Fiumicino airport, setting off for a 3-day visit to Cyprus, before traveling on December 4 to Greece where he will stay until December 6. Pope Francis will arrive on the divided island of Cyprus on December 2 as part of a landmark trip to push two of his priorities: the plight of migrants and inter-confessional dialogue.