Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

High COVID-19 infection rates recorded in Germany

Ronny Hartmann, AFP

Posted at Dec 02 2021 09:07 AM

German state hit by high COVID-19 infection rates

Medics wearing PPE are seen inside the Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl of the German armed forces Bundeswehr as they prepare an airlift and transport of patients infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, at Dresden International Airport, Saxony, eastern Germany on Wednesday. The current high infections rates in the eastern German state of Saxony, COVID-19 patients are flown by the German Air Force to North-Rhine Westphalia. 

Read More:  COVID-19   COVID19   Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl   German armed forces Bundeswehr   resurgence   Saxony   Germany   Dresden International Airport   coronavirus  