German state hit by high COVID-19 infection rates

MULTIMEDIA
High COVID-19 infection rates recorded in Germany
Ronny Hartmann, AFP
Posted at Dec 02 2021 09:07 AM
Medics wearing PPE are seen inside the Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl of the German armed forces Bundeswehr as they prepare an airlift and transport of patients infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, at Dresden International Airport, Saxony, eastern Germany on Wednesday. The current high infections rates in the eastern German state of Saxony, COVID-19 patients are flown by the German Air Force to North-Rhine Westphalia.
