Praying for a pass

Ahn Young-joon, AP

Posted at Dec 02 2020 06:00 PM

Parents wearing face masks pray during a service to wish for their children's success on the eve of the college entrance exam at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. About 490,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test. 

