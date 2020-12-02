Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Praying for a pass Ahn Young-joon, AP Posted at Dec 02 2020 06:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parents wearing face masks pray during a service to wish for their children's success on the eve of the college entrance exam at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. About 490,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test. Read More: South Korea college entrance exam College Scholastic Ability Test prayer Jogyesa Buddhist temple multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/12/03/20/covid-19-antibodies-remain-in-human-body-for-6-months-study/life/12/03/20/anthony-taberna-recalls-pain-seeing-daughters-head-being-shaved-for-chemo/news/12/03/20/anxiety-understandable-but-keeping-minors-at-home-has-more-benefits-says-doctor/entertainment/12/03/20/janine-berdin-in-glamorous-pictorial-to-celebrate-1m-instagram-followers/overseas/12/03/20/growing-fears-over-thai-coronavirus-cluster-from-myanmar