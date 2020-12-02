MULTIMEDIA
Indonesia warns citizens as COVID-19 cases rise
Willy Kurniawan, Reuters
Posted at Dec 02 2020 10:45 AM
A drone shot shows municipality workers bury a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday. Authorities warned the public to stay on alert as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indonesia, which recorded 543,975 cases and 17,081 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.
