Car runs over pedestrians in Trier, Germany; 5 killed

Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

Police and ambulances work at the scene where a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, southwestern Germany, on Tuesday. At least five people were killed, including a baby and her father, while several were injured when a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on December 1, 2020, police said. The driver has been arrested.