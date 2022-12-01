Home  >  Overseas

French baguette now a world heritage

Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:55 AM

The French bread gets world heritage status

French baguettes are on display to be sold in The French Bastards bakery in Paris, France on Wednesday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that French baguette gets world heritage status

