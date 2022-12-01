The French bread gets world heritage status

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA French baguette now a world heritage Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber French baguettes are on display to be sold in The French Bastards bakery in Paris, France on Wednesday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that French baguette gets world heritage status. Virus can't stop Germans getting their baguettes Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing List of new UNESCO World Heritage sites Read More: French France baguette bread world heritage UNESCO /video/news/12/01/22/bi-sees-no-links-among-personnel-to-myanmar-trafficking-scheme/overseas/12/01/22/suspected-cyberattack-hits-vatican-website/business/12/01/22/marcos-on-wps-oil-exploration-its-important-for-us-than-it-is-for-china/business/12/01/22/elevated-inflation-hitting-workers-employers-alike/sports/12/01/22/football-maradona-would-be-super-happy-says-messi