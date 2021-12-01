Raising awareness of HIV-AIDS

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 2021 World AIDS Day Diptendu Dutta, AFP Posted at Dec 01 2021 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers and sex workers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event organized on the eve of 'World AIDS Day' at Khalpara area in Siliguri, India on Tuesday. World AIDS Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to address the millions of AIDS-related deaths around the globe and to show support to those suffering from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Read More: World AIDS Day AIDS acquired immunodeficiency syndrome india /entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting/overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors/entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals/sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth/news/12/02/21/isko-stopping-smuggling-of-agri-products-a-priority