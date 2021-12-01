Raising awareness of HIV-AIDS

MULTIMEDIA

2021 World AIDS Day

Diptendu Dutta, AFP

Volunteers and sex workers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event organized on the eve of 'World AIDS Day' at Khalpara area in Siliguri, India on Tuesday. World AIDS Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to address the millions of AIDS-related deaths around the globe and to show support to those suffering from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.