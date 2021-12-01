Michigan high school shooting incident kills 3, injures 8

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 3 killed , 8 wounded in Michigan high school shooting incident Eric Seals-USA Today Network via Reuters Posted at Dec 01 2021 08:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. on Tuesday. Three high school students were killed while eight people were wounded after a 15-year old boy opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school. Three students killed in US high school shooting: police Read More: Oxford High School Michigan school shooting gun control /video/news/12/01/21/govt-optimistic-about-reaching-9m-target-for-vax-drive/business/12/01/21/bank-lending-expands-anew-in-october/entertainment/12/01/21/kilalanin-leo-consul-aktor-sa-no-1-indonesian-drama/entertainment/12/01/21/sunshine-cruzs-youngest-daughter-chesca-turns-16/sports/12/01/21/nba-grizzlies-top-raptors-as-jaren-jackson-jr-shines