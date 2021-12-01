Michigan high school shooting incident kills 3, injures 8

MULTIMEDIA

3 killed , 8 wounded in Michigan high school shooting incident

Eric Seals-USA Today Network via Reuters

Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. on Tuesday. Three high school students were killed while eight people were wounded after a 15-year old boy opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school.