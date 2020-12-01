MULTIMEDIA
Los Angeles bans outdoor dining
Robyn Beck, AFP
Posted at Dec 01 2020 10:09 AM
Empty patio tables separated by plastic dividers adorned with American flags are seen at Mel's drive-in diner in West Hollywood, California on Monday, after Los Angeles County banned outdoor dining in an attempt to stem the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Many restaurant owners, who have already spent thousands of dollars to ensure a safe and compliant outdoor dining experience, say the latest shutdown of outdoor dining with be financially devastating.
