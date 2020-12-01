MULTIMEDIA

Go Nakamura, Getty Images/AFP

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

The US has recorded 13,541,221 cases of the coronavirus, with 268,045 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.