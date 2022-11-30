Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa

Zazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 30 2022 06:08 PM

Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa

A 'Wish Child' (L) celebrates with Santa Claus and Elf during a charity event by Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Aquaria KLCC at the Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Aquaria KLCC joined together with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help a 'Wish Child' accompanied by her parents, enjoy the Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance by the professional dive team. 

Read More:  Make-A-Wish   Santa Claus   KLCC Aquarium   Malaysia  