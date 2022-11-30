MULTIMEDIA
Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa
Zazry Ismail, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 30 2022 06:08 PM
A 'Wish Child' (L) celebrates with Santa Claus and Elf during a charity event by Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Aquaria KLCC at the Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Aquaria KLCC joined together with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help a 'Wish Child' accompanied by her parents, enjoy the Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance by the professional dive team.
