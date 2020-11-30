Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA It's just around the corner Amy Sussman, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Nov 30 2020 07:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors shop at Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. despite new restrictions in the state calling on its 10 million residents to mostly stay at home. California and several other states have renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as cases in the United States continue to rise, which is now more than 11 million. Virus surge leads to curfew in San Francisco Los Angeles to impose new COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings Read More: coronavirus COVID19 California United StaTes Christmas shopping Christmas Tree /news/11/30/20/negosyante-sinaksak-ng-kapitbahay-dahil-sa-dumi-ng-aso-ingay-ng-motorsiklo/news/11/30/20/deal-with-astrazeneca-may-be-canceled-if-covid-19-vaccine-doesnt-pass-fda-review-duque/video/entertainment/11/30/20/unang-araw-ng-burol-ni-april-boy-regino-binuksan-sa-publiko/business/11/30/20/china-to-force-firms-to-report-use-of-plastic-in-new-recycling-push/video/news/11/30/20/coron-siargao-island-muling-magbubukas-simula-disyembre-1