It's just around the corner

Visitors shop at Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. despite new restrictions in the state calling on its 10 million residents to mostly stay at home. California and several other states have renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as cases in the United States continue to rise, which is now more than 11 million.