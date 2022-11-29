Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts after 40 years

MULTIMEDIA
Mauna Loa erupts after 40 years
US Geological Survey/AFP/Handout
Posted at Nov 29 2022 09:56 AM | Updated as of Nov 29 2022 10:11 AM
This aerial image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) from Civil Air Patrol on Monday, shows the lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, US authorities said, as emergency crews went on alert early Monday.
