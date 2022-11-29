Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts after 40 years

MULTIMEDIA

Mauna Loa erupts after 40 years

US Geological Survey/AFP/Handout

This aerial image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) from Civil Air Patrol on Monday, shows the lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, US authorities said, as emergency crews went on alert early Monday.