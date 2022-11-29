Home  >  Overseas

Urumqi fire triggers protest vs China’s COVID restrictions

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at Nov 29 2022 04:18 PM

Global protest vs China’s COVID restrictions

Students light candles in the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in solidarity with protests held at the mainland over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions, in Hong Kong on Monday. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in China's major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state over its zero-COVID policy. 

