Global protest vs China’s COVID restrictions

MULTIMEDIA

Urumqi fire triggers protest vs China’s COVID restrictions

Peter Parks, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students light candles in the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in solidarity with protests held at the mainland over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions, in Hong Kong on Monday. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in China's major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state over its zero-COVID policy.