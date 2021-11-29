Leaving South Africa as Omicron threat looms

MULTIMEDIA

Travelers attempt to leave South Africa amid spread of Omicron

Sumaya Hishamm, Reuters

Passengers queue at the Kenya Airways ticket sales counter to book flights as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday. New cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia as countries imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible virus.