Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Travelers attempt to leave South Africa amid spread of Omicron

Sumaya Hishamm, Reuters

Posted at Nov 29 2021 10:24 AM

Leaving South Africa as Omicron threat looms

Passengers queue at the Kenya Airways ticket sales counter to book flights as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday. New cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia as countries imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

Read More:  COVID-19   Johannesburg   South Africa   health protocols   Omicron   coronavirus  