Pope Francis celebrates Mass with new cardinals

Gregorio Borgia , AFP/Pool

Pope Francis (wearing purple) celebrates Mass with new cardinals (not in picture) on Sunday at St. Peter's basilica in The Vatican. Pope Francis created 13 new cardinals on November 28, including Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula as the ninth cardinal of the Catholic Church, who was not able to travel to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.