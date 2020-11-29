Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis celebrates Mass with new cardinals Gregorio Borgia , AFP/Pool Posted at Nov 29 2020 10:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis (wearing purple) celebrates Mass with new cardinals (not in picture) on Sunday at St. Peter's basilica in The Vatican. Pope Francis created 13 new cardinals on November 28, including Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula as the ninth cardinal of the Catholic Church, who was not able to travel to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula now a cardinal Read More: Pope Francis new cardinals Capiz Archbishop Jose Advincula multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/11/29/20/trump-loses-another-election-court-challenge/overseas/11/29/20/japan-sees-record-462-cases-of-severe-covid-19-symptoms/overseas/11/29/20/skorea-bans-year-end-parties-some-music-lessons-as-virus-spikes-again/news/11/29/20/89-inmate-ng-ilocos-norte-provincial-jail-positibo-sa-covid-19/sports/11/29/20/pba-ginebra-pulls-away-in-ot-takes-game-1-in-thriller