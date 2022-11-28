MULTIMEDIA

Deadly fire triggers protests vs China’s COVID-19 restrictions

Noel Celis, AFP

Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on Sunday. A deadly fire on November 24, 2022 in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts, as hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on November 27, 2022 to protest against the country's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. Authorities deny the claims.