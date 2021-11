France reports 37,218 new COVID-19 cases

MULTIMEDIA

Observing strict protocols amid spike in COVID-19 cases in France

Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Visitors wear protective face masks in adherence to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations, as an Eiffel Tower light model is seen at a Christmas market in Tuileries Garden in Paris, France, Saturday.

France reported 37,218 new coronavirus cases with 1,617 patients in intensive care units as Europe battles a resurgence in coronavirus cases.