MULTIMEDIA
Japanese PM reviews Air Self-Defense Force
David Mareuil, Pool via Reuters
Posted at Nov 28 2020 05:52 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reviews the Japan's Air Self-Defense Force at Iruma Air Base in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister’s review of the Self-Defense Forces this year was scaled down with no guests and the cancellation of the exhibition flight.
