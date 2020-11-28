MULTIMEDIA

Japanese PM reviews Air Self-Defense Force

David Mareuil, Pool via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reviews the Japan's Air Self-Defense Force at Iruma Air Base in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister’s review of the Self-Defense Forces this year was scaled down with no guests and the cancellation of the exhibition flight.