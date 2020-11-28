Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Intoxicating protest Bob Edme, AP Posted at Nov 28 2020 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A bar owner opens casks of beer in front of a local administration center in Bayonne, southwestern France on Friday as he stages a protest against the nationwide lockdown. France's health minister said Thursday his country is readying to start administering COVID-19 vaccines in late December but warned that people will still have to wear masks and keep their distance even after vaccines are widely available. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown France lockdown protest bar owners protest beer multimedia multimedia photos /sports/11/28/20/mara-and-dona-argentine-twins-living-tribute-to-soccer-great/overseas/11/28/20/los-angeles-to-impose-new-covid-19-restrictions-on-social-gatherings/news/11/28/20/magat-dam-nagpakawala-ng-tubig-mga-residente-binalaan-sa-posibleng-pagbaha/life/11/28/20/thinking-of-going-to-boracay-heres-what-you-need-to-know/video/news/11/28/20/2-umanoy-lasing-na-driver-sangkot-sa-hiwalay-na-aksidente-sa-qc