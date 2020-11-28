Home  >  Overseas

Intoxicating protest

Bob Edme, AP

Posted at Nov 28 2020 12:00 PM

A bar owner opens casks of beer in front of a local administration center in Bayonne, southwestern France on Friday as he stages a protest against the nationwide lockdown. France's health minister said Thursday his country is readying to start administering COVID-19 vaccines in late December but warned that people will still have to wear masks and keep their distance even after vaccines are widely available. 

