The captivating danger of Etna

Orietta Scardino, EPA-EFE

The snow-capped Etna spews hot lava, near Catania, Sicily, Italy on Monday. One of Europe's most active and tallest volcanoes, in almost constant state of activity for the last decade, started erupting again on November 25.

