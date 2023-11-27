MULTIMEDIA
The captivating danger of Etna
Orietta Scardino, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:36 PM
The snow-capped Etna spews hot lava, near Catania, Sicily, Italy on Monday. One of Europe's most active and tallest volcanoes, in almost constant state of activity for the last decade, started erupting again on November 25.
