Italy, Rome sign Quirinal Treaty

Italy, Rome strengthen ties with Quirinal Treaty

Andrew Medichini, Pool/AFP

The Italian air force aerobatic demonstration unit Frecce Tricolori (L) and the French air force's Patrouille de France (R) fly above the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome on Friday to mark the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty, which aims to provide a stable and formalized framework for cooperation in relations between the two countries. The treaty comes as Germany is expected to be more inward looking with the departure of Angela Merkel, a period of economic uncertainty, and the COVID-19 pandemic.