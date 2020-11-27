Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA South Korea records more than 500 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day Ahn Young-joon, AP Posted at Nov 27 2020 09:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch Christmas decorations at a store in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. South Korea's daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country's prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence. S. Korea foils N. Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers - media Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 South Korea Christmas Sanat Claus multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/11/27/20/ilang-negosyante-problemado-matapos-isailalim-sa-mecq-ang-laoag-city/news/11/27/20/lopezes-donating-p55-m-worth-of-lab-machines-equipment-to-iloilo-citys-covid-19-lab/news/11/27/20/trial-results-of-virgin-coconut-oil-as-covid-19-treatment-to-be-released-next-month-dost/news/11/27/20/pgh-workers-emosyonal-sa-paggiit-ng-karapatan-sa-hazard-pay/video/life/11/27/20/mga-parol-sa-up-diliman-layong-magbigay-pugay-sa-frontliners