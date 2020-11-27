MULTIMEDIA
High tech testing
Mohamed Abd El Ghany, Reuters
Posted at Nov 27 2020 11:31 AM
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt. The picture was taken on November 18, 2020 and released Thursday.
