Palestinian prisoners released

Ahmad Gharabli, EPA-EFE

The crowd surrounds a bus carrying Palestinians prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday. Hamas on November 25, released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, after an unexpected hours-long delay set nerves on edge.