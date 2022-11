China logs record-high COVID cases anew

MULTIMEDIA

China logs record-high COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People line up for a COVID-19 test in a barricaded compound in Beijing, China on Saturday. According to the National Health Commission, China has reported 35,183 new COVID-19 cases on 25 November, making it a record high for the third consecutive day as the country continues to contain outbreaks in several cities such as Guangzhou and Chongqing in the south.