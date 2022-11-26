MULTIMEDIA
Bondi Beach art installation warns of skin cancer
Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 26 2022 02:08 PM
Thousands of people stand nude, as part of an installation by contemporary artist Spencer Tunick, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer.
- /news/11/26/22/24-baka-namatay-dahil-sa-kagat-umano-ng-aso-sa-n-ecija
- /news/11/26/22/2-tiklo-sa-panloloob-sa-security-agency-office-sa-davao
- /sports/11/26/22/lakers-down-spurs-in-jamess-return-celtics-beat-kings
- /sports/11/26/22/adamson-keeps-final-4-hopes-alive-with-slim-win-over-nu
- /overseas/11/26/22/xi-china-willing-to-work-with-n-korea-for-world-peace