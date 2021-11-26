Women march against violence

MULTIMEDIA
March on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Chile
Ailen Diaz, Reuters
Nov 26 2021
A woman shows markings on her chest that reads "that the male does not shrink the street" during a march on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Santiago, Chile on Thursday. "Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women,” United Nations Women chief Sima Bahous cited.
