Women march against violence

March on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Chile

Ailen Diaz, Reuters

A woman shows markings on her chest that reads "that the male does not shrink the street" during a march on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Santiago, Chile on Thursday. "Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women,” United Nations Women chief Sima Bahous cited.