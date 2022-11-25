MULTIMEDIA

'Walls of Silence' mark International Day of Violence against Women

Andrea Pattaro, AFP

Viber

Gondoliers show black and white pictures of models covering their eyes, ears or mouths, in a direct representation of the three stages of silence -- "I don't see, I don't hear, I don't speak" -- during a flash mob to mark the International Day of Violence against Women, in Venice's Grand Canal, near the Rialto Bridge, on Friday. The pictures are part of the Walls of Silence project by Mjriam Bon and Giusy Versace and are carried aboard ten gondolas acting as a flash mob parading along the Grand Canal which invite viewers to reflect on the curtain of silence that often envelops countless stories of violence and daily abuse.