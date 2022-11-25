MULTIMEDIA

Praying near the shelter

Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People perform Friday prayers near a makeshift shelter at a village affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia on Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 272 people were killed after an earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on November 21, 2022.