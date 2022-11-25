MULTIMEDIA
Praying near the shelter
Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 25 2022 05:07 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2022 05:27 PM
People perform Friday prayers near a makeshift shelter at a village affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia on Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 272 people were killed after an earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on November 21, 2022.
