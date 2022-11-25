Home  >  Overseas

Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE

Nov 25 2022

Praying near the shelter

People perform Friday prayers near a makeshift shelter at a village affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia on Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 272 people were killed after an earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on November 21, 2022. 

