MULTIMEDIA

Slovakia enforces COVID-19 lockdown amid new surge

Radovan Stoklasa, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Christmas tree is decorated by workers suspended from a crane, as the Slovak government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Trencin, Slovakia. Slovakia on Thursday became the second European country after Austria to enforce a two-week lockdown a day after it recorded more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic.