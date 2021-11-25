MULTIMEDIA
Slovakia enforces COVID-19 lockdown amid new surge
Radovan Stoklasa, Reuters
Posted at Nov 25 2021 09:33 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2021 10:23 PM
A Christmas tree is decorated by workers suspended from a crane, as the Slovak government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Trencin, Slovakia. Slovakia on Thursday became the second European country after Austria to enforce a two-week lockdown a day after it recorded more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
