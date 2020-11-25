MULTIMEDIA

Thanksgiving rush amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kamil Krzaczynski, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Travelers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chicago, Illinois, USA on Tuesday. US health officials urged people to stay home and avoid Thanksgiving gatherings, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, as the country records highest number of COVID-19 patients being treated in US hospitals on Tuesday.