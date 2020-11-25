MULTIMEDIA
Thanksgiving rush amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kamil Krzaczynski, Reuters
Posted at Nov 25 2020 11:20 AM
Travelers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chicago, Illinois, USA on Tuesday. US health officials urged people to stay home and avoid Thanksgiving gatherings, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, as the country records highest number of COVID-19 patients being treated in US hospitals on Tuesday.
