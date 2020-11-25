MULTIMEDIA

Symbol of protest

Sakchai Lalit, AP

A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while wearing an outfit of a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy.